West Norfolk housing provider launches anti-loneliness campaign

A West Norfolk social housing provider is launching a new campaign to tackle the problem of loneliness.

The Better Together initiative is being promoted by Broadland Housing with a week of activities from November 27 to December 1.

The programme includes a craft session at the St Katherine’s Court complex in Dodmans Close, Lynn, which will see its elderly residents meeting local Brownies.

There will also be Foodbank collections at its offices, collections for the Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal and drop-in sessions for residents to learn how they can use platforms like Skype and Facetime to keep in touch with friends and family.

The campaign is intended to raise awareness of the problem of social isolation, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.

Broadland is also planning to work with Norfolk County Council officials in support of the council’s In Good Company initiative.

The authority’s deputy leader, Alison Thomas, said: “We know that there are many organisations and businesses that are working hard to tackle this problem across Norfolk.

“We’re delighted that Broadland is reaching out to its tenants and communities to do just this.”

A team of Broadland staff is also taking part in a sleep out event in Norwich on November 17 to raise funds for the Benjamin Foundation.

Donations can be made online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Broadland63.