West Norfolk insurance firm to bring hundreds of jobs to King’s Lynn

More than 200 jobs are being created in West Norfolk as an insurance firm relocates into a purpose-built building on the outskirts of Lynn.

Adrian Flux Insurance has moved its motorbike and online insurance brands to the North Lynn Industrial Estate, creating an estimated 220 new jobs in the process.

The specialist insurance broker will be offering full-time and part-time positions in customer service, sales and administration at their new site in Bryggen Road and at head office in East Winch.

Sales manager at Adrian Flux Insurance, Robert Balls, said: “Adrian Flux Insurance has been growing continuously since we established our head office at East Winch over 15 years ago.

“We had reached a point where these offices there were at working capacity, and so we decided to relocate our Bikesure and FluxDirect brands to new offices on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.”

The relocations follows last month’s announcement that Adrian Flux Insurance stepped in to save more than 100 jobs affected by the proposed closure of the Swinton office in Norwich.

The company, which employs over 1,000 people in total, began relocating 140 staff to North Lynn in May, and its first wave of new recruits started early August.

He added: “A recruitment drive is well under way and we appreciate it will take time to fill 220 positions. Our first new recruits as a result of this expansion have already started their introduction training.

“As many of our employees live in the King’s Lynn area, the majority chose to move with their department. For many, it has reduced their commute and they now have the option of either walking or cycling to work.”

Employees from the relevant departments were first presented the relocation option earlier this year, and those who preferred to stay at headquarters have been retrained in other areas of the business.