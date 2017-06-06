West Norfolk landy lovers come together for fundraiser

More than 60 Land Rovers rallied around West Norfolk on Sunday as part of a chairty road run.

Going in convoy around the grounds of Ryston Hall, the Ryston Landrover Run raised £630, which will be split equally between East Anglian Air Ambulance and St Michael’s Church, Ryston.

The 4x4s set off from Ryston Hall on Sunday morning before taking in West Dereham, Hilgay, Ten Mile Bank, Welney, Upwell, Outwell and Barroway Drove prior to returning to Ryston Hall.

The Landy lovers presented a shield in memory of Stephen Addison, a Land Rover enthusiast, at Ryston Hall, and awarded first, second and third place trophies to those who they thought had the “best overall Land Rover of the day”.

Co-organisers Philip Shipp and Steve Gutteridge, who were delighted with the turn-out of 63 iconic 4x4s, said the day had been a success.

Mr Shipp, said: “The shield and trophies were kindly donated by Mr Graham Addision of the Downhill Market fryer, along with four free fish and chip meals.

“We would like to thank him very much for his kind donations.”

The third annual event brought together the Land Rover community, and asked participants to wear the “most outrageous hat” they could find.

Mr Shipp added: “The main aim of the Ryson Landrover Run was to put Ryston on the map and do something in the memeory of Sarah Pratt’s husband.

“He died three years ago and he used to love Land Rovers.

“I just wanted to put something back into Ryston and do something good in his name that would also raise money for St Micheal’s Church and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“We have had a great turn-out this year. The Landrover Run is getting bigger and bigger every year.

“Most of all I would like to thank everyone who took the time to support the run, as without them it would not have been as successful as it turned out to be. As well as to those who took the time to find their crazy hats.”