West Norfolk man 16-times over drug drive limit

A 40-year-old man from North Lynn who was caught 16 times over the drug-driving limit has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Christopher Gray, of Alice Fisher Crescent, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to driving a Mercedes on Bunnet Avenue, South Lynn, while under the influence of cocaine.

The defendant was found to have 800 micrograms of cocaine in his bloodstream after being stopped by police on June 16. The legal drug-driving limit is 50 micrograms per litre of blood.

The court heard Gray had taken the drug the previous evening to help him get to sleep, and when officers stopped him, at 5.30pm, he was unable to stand still.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Grey breached his suspended sentence, which was given in May 2016, as well as breaching his conditional discharge, which was handed out in May 2017.

He said: “He took a roadside saliva test which came back positive.”

Grey has been sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing and is on a suspended sentence until a fixed court date is confirmed. He has also been ordered to surrender his driving licence.