West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress attend diamond birthday celebrations at Dow Chemical

West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress David and Linda Whitby joined in the diamond birthday celebrations of Dow Chemical at Narborough Hall on Friday night.

The Lynn-based firm has been producing products for the agricultural and construction industry, employing thousands of people from West Norfolk and beyond, since 1957.

On Dow’s special birthday, site leader Julian Beresford-Peirse said: “The success of the site and its lasting endurance is testament to the hard work and dedication of the local people employed at the site.

“I can’t thank each and every person who has worked on the site, past and present, enough for helping in our continued success.”

Lynn’s Dow Chemical celebrates its 60th birthday at a special evening at Narborough Hall. Pictured front, from left, are: Julian Beresford-Peirse (Dow Chemical), West Norfolk Mayoress Linda Whitby and Mayor David Whitby, Susan Williams (Dow Chemical). Andrew Jones (Dow Chemical) with other guests.

