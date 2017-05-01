West Norfolk mayor and mayoress make surprise visit to superfans in King’s Lynn

Two octogenarian superfans received a surprise visit from the mayor and mayoress of West Norfolk.

Councillor David Whitby and his wife Linda visited the home of the Lynn couple after hearing that Sylvia Smith was an avid follower of the mayor.

Mayoress Linda learned that Mrs Smith eagerly awaits the newspapers each week to reveal where she and David had been.

Mrs Smith had reportedly commented that she thought the mayor had been extremely busy throughout the year, and she was always keen to see what causes, events or activities he had been to support or see.

Councillor David Whitby, whose term in office will shortly be coming to an end, said: “It was lovely to see the smile on Mr and Mrs Smith’s faces. We were made to feel so welcome.

“I hope Mrs Smith continues to follow me throughout my last weeks in office.

“And you never know she may see somebody else she recognises in the paper.”

Mrs Smith thought the mayor had a lovely welcoming smile and commented that she did not know where the mayoral couple found their boundless energy.

She thought that they had done a wonderful job this year serving the community.

After hearing about Mrs Smith, the mayor decided to pay a surprise visit to the couple personally.

Armed with one of his wife Linda’s famous sponge cakes, he and the mayoress set off for afternoon tea with the Smiths.

Mr and Mrs Smith were overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and generosity of the mayor and mayoress and had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.

Their granddaughters Lucy and Lily popped round to enjoy the afternoon and, of course, the delicious cake.