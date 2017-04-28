West Norfolk Mayor and Mayoress open exhibition

The Mayor and Mayoress of Lynn opened the Grimston Creative Arts Exhibition at Norfolk Creative Arts, Church Hill Road on Monday night.

Co founder and director of Norfolk Creative Arts, Hans Rahn said: “The dignataries really enjoyed the private viewing and stayed for an hour.”

The event showcases 93 pieces of art work, including sculptures, ceramics, photography and paintings from amateur and professional artists, and runs until Monday. Opening times 10am till 4pm.

Picture: submitted