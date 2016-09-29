West Norfolk mayor at Matthew Project

West Norfolk major and mayoress David and Linda Whitby were on hand to witness the excellent work being delivered by the Matthew Project at their Providence Street base.

The Matthew Project is a value driven charity based in Norfolk and Suffolk who work in innovative ways with adults, young people and communities affected by drugs and alcohol.

Through their varied services, young people and adults receive professional advice, information, counselling, support, care and education.

They work with the individual but also worried parents, carers and young people whose parents use drugs or alcohol.

The centre provide support to those who are affected by their own, or another’s, use of drugs or alcohol.

Picture: MICHAEL FYSH

