West Norfolk Mayor attends lunch to mark Dementia Awareness Week

Emmerich Court Day Club, run by Carers Trust Norfolk, welcomed new West Norfolk borough mayor Carol Bower, social care partners and guests for lunch on Tuesday to mark national Dementia Awareness Week.

The club meets once a week for adults with care needs, including dementia, providing a relaxed and friendly social setting, enabling their carers to have a break.

Pictured at the day club and lunch to mark Dementia Awareness Week at Emmerich Court King’s Lynn. Pictured are KL.FM’s Simon Rowe, back row, West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower and staff and some residents from Emmerich Court.

