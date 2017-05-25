West Norfolk mayor joins Festival Too launch

Organisers of the annual Festival Too music extravaganza held their launch evening on Wednesday night.

Supporters, including borough mayor Carol Bower, centre, gathered at the revamped Ffolkes in Hillington for the event, which took place little more than five weeks before this year’s musical showcase begins in the heart of Lynn.

The opening night is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 in King’s Staithe Square, before the show switches to the Tuesday Market Place on July 7, 8, 9, 14 and 15.

A host of top performers, including Busted, KT Tunstall, Space and Musical Youth have already been confirmed as part of the line-up for 2017. And the launch event was held ahead of today’s announcement of another big-name act to join them.

