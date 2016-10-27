West Norfolk Mayor’s motorbike appeal back in November

The 22nd annual West Norfolk Mayor’s appeal motorbike run is back next month on Saturday, November 12.

This year marks a change for the appeal run, with it starting and finishing at the Adrian Flux Arena on Saddlebow Road, rather than from C and A Superbikes as in previous years.

The convoy will leave the Adrian Flux Arena promptly at 1.30pm and travel 30 miles before returning to its starting point.

TheirPit Stop Cafe on site will be available for use before the run.

There will also be free tea and coffee, provided by the Town Hall staff at the end.

The annual appeal for Christmas raises food for local old folk and the King’s Lynn Food Bank.

All organisers ask is that people attending the run bring along items of food that won’t go off by Christmas, particularly items that are generally found in a food hamper.

For further information about the appeal, please contact Richard on 07754 104377.

Information is also available at theKing’s Lynn Mayors Appeal Motorbike Run’s Facebook page.