West Norfolk motor sport enthusiast collects wheel signatures

A West Norfolk motor sport enthusiast is collecting signatures on a racing wheel to support two drivers who suffered a crash.

Paul Moore has been gathering signatures on a new racing car wheel for almost three-weeks, to support Billy Monger and Craig Walker.

Planning to raffle off the signed racing wheel, Mr Moore wants to regain interest in rasing funds for the two drivers.

He said: “I am keen on motor sports and I thought ‘what can I do to help these two’, and so I decided to make a table out of a racing wheel and have drivers sign it.”

Billy Monger, now 18, from Surrey, had to have both legs amputated after a high speed crash at Donington Park in April.

And just 24 hours after Billy Monger’s accident, Track Attack Race Club driver Craig Walker was involved in a multi-car accident at Castle Combe in Wiltshire, sustaining three broken vertebra.

Mr Moore added: “Billy and Craig were involved in two separate crashes earlier this year, in April and May.

“The two had Just Giving pages set-up to help raise money for them after their crashes.

“One raised more money than the other, but I thought what can I do to help them both. I wanted to do something after things had died down a little bit because I thought I would then be able to regain interest and raise even more money for them.

“I am hosting a raffle and the winner will win the signed wheel. The wheel is covered in signatures and some people have already said they are interested in it.

“The money raised will be split equally between the two boys and 100 per cent of the money will be going to them.

“Raffle tickets will cost £2 each and there will be 5,000 tickets available.”

If you are interested in buying a raffle ticket contact Paul Moore on 01553 771122 and collect your tickets from Lynnmoore Engineering Co Ltd, on Horsleys Fields.

Mr Moore has requested those interested in buying tickets should contact him before arriving at Lynnmoore, to confirm a time and date for their collection. Tickets will also be available at Brands Hatch and Silverstone.

To donate to Billy Monger visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/billymonger23. And to support Craig Walker visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/craigwalker.