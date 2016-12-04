West Norfolk MP backs new housing initiative

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has given his backing to a new initiative intended to attract and train more people to help build new homes across Britain.

Sir Henry hosted a reception at Westminster on Wednesday to launch Home Building Skills Partnership, a joint initiative between the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), which runs a training college at Bircham Newton, and the Home Builders Federation.

The partnership will spend £3.8 million over the next four years on training tens of thousands of new and existing construction workers, as well as supporting the development needs of building firms and offering graduate support.

Sir Henry said: “Getting good quality homes built is a crucial issue both in North West Norfolk and across the country, but we need the skills to build them.

“That’s why I’m pleased to see CITB and the HBF working with industry to train people up so we can successfully meet the home building challenge.”

CITB chief executive Adrian Belton said: “We know that home building is a huge issue, both for the construction industry and for people looking to buy homes.

“We need many more workers in the sector to build more homes, and this partnership will help deliver that.

“We look forward to playing an active role in the partnership to create the skilled workforce that home building needs.”

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, added: “We know that home building is a huge issue, both for the construction industry and for people looking to buy homes. We need many more workers in the sector to build more homes, and this partnership will help deliver that.

“We look forward to playing an active role in the partnership to create the skilled workforce that home building needs.”