West Norfolk MP’s seat could cross border in boundary reform plan

One of West Norfolk’s Parliamentary seats could find itself crossing the border under new boundary proposals.

Plans which could see parts of Cambridgeshire included in the South West Norfolk constituency were outlined by the Boundary Commission this week.

A public consultation has also begun over the move, which is part of a wider plan to reduce the number of MPs elected to the House of Commons from the current 650 to 600.

Although there are no plans to abolish any of the nine constituencies that currently cover Norfolk, all of them would be altered if the current proposals are implemented.

The South West Norfolk seat, currently held by the justice secretary Elizabeth Truss, would be extended over the border with Cambridgeshire to include the Littleport East and Littleport West council wards.

But, within West Norfolk itself, the Walton ward, which covers the villages of Walpole Highway and West Walton, would be transferred to the North West Norfolk constituency, currently represented by Sir Henry Bellingham.

Two Breckland wards, Guiltcross and Harling and Heathlands, would also be moved from South West Norfolk to the Mid Norfolk constituency.

No further change is proposed to the North West Norfolk seat, while Fakenham, plus the Raynhams and Walsingham areas would remain in the Broadland seat of Keith Simpson.

The commission says the plan to group Norfolk and Cambridgeshire together is necessary to ensure the right number of constituencies is created.

In all but a handful of cases, each of the new constituencies would have between 71.000 and 78,500 registered electors.

And the commission says the registers in the current Cambridgeshire constituencies are too high to meet that limit, while those in Norfolk are too low.

A public consultation has now begun and residents can take part online at www.bce2018.org.uk.

Public hearings will also take place at the Assembly House in Norwich on November 3 and 4, and the Cambridge Guildhall on November 10 and 11 for people to express their views.

Officials insist the move is meant to ensure equal representation for all voters, wherever they live.

But opponents claim the measures, which would be in place in time for the next scheduled election in 2020 if implemented, benefit the Conservatives over other parties.