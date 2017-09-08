West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham urges residents to listen to their lungs

West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham is encouraging residents to take breathlessness seriously, in support a of British Lung Foundation (BLF)campaign.

The listen to your lungs campaign is urging people not to ignore shortness of breath whilst doing every day tasks, such as walking up stairs, mowing the lawn or hoovering.

Aiming to encourage people to take a BLF online breath test to see if they may need to see a GP, the campaign hopes to help millions of people with an undiagnosed lung condition. And Sir Henry visited King’s Lynn Breathe Easy group on Monday, to hear members speak about their experience of lung disease and managing breathlessness.

He said: “Completing the BLF’s online breath test is a really easy way of checking your lung health. I’d encourage everyone to try it.

“It’ll either give you peace of mind or start you on a path to helping you manage your breathlessness.

“Sixty-five per cent of people underestimate the proportion of deaths in the UK caused by lung disease, it kills someone every five minutes.

“If you’re even slightly worried a loved one has been feeling increasingly short of breath, please make sure they take the test.”

Sir Henry is now encouraging West Norfolk residents to take the BLF’s online breath test, which allows people to check their health through 10 questions.

Chairman of Breathe Easy King’s Lynn, Roger Smith, said: “It was a pleasure to have Henry visit us, and talk to the group.

“Raising awareness of lung disease symptoms is hugely important in helping people get an earlier diagnosis and treatment. Once diagnosed, our group is here to give support.

“It was also a great opportunity for us to talk to Henry about the need for a Taskforce for lung health, which would improve services and care for the 12 million people with lung conditions across the UK.”