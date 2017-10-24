West Norfolk parks up for UK award

Three of West Norfolk’s green spaces have been nominated for the Field in Trust UK’s Best Park Award.

Lynnsport Leisure Park, The Walks and Willows Nature Reserve, in Downham, feature alongside six other sites in Norfolk in the 360 UK-wide nominations for the nation’s favourite park.

Nominations include small community gardens, large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds.

The UK’s Best Park Award will see the park with the most votes in each of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shortlisted for the Fields in Trust Awards at Lord’s Cricket Ground in November where the UK’s Best Park 2017 will be named.

West Norfolk Council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “Our borough has some wonderful parks and open spaces, and we work very hard to make them places to be proud of.

“I’m delighted that this has been recognised by three of them having been nominated for a Fields in Trust Best Park Award.

“I personally nominated The Walks because it is somewhere that has been close to my heart for many years. It’s a huge pleasant open space which attracts people for many different reasons.”

To cast your vote, visit www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/eastofengland.