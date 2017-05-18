West Norfolk people show spirit as Rural Community Games begin

A brand-new Community Games for villages across West Norfolk was launched in its new format at Alive Lynnsport on Sunday.

An archery event kicked off the Rural Community Games 2017, which is being sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Lynn.

It replaces the West Norfolk Village Games and allows villages the chance to try different sports, on different days, at different locations over the summer.

Village Games sports co-ordinator and vice chairman of West Norfolk Community Sports, Frances Rayner, said: “After many years of the Village Games format it was agreed that a change was needed to freshen it up and to re-energise West Norfolk.

“If your village has a village games sports co-ordinator they would like to hear from you but, if not, then we want to encourage anyone from a village to come forward with a team.”

Adam Garford, sports development officer and the joint event organiser, added: “We are really excited to be working with Mercedes Benz of Lynn and West Norfolk Community Sports to deliver this new and exciting rural initiative.

“The range of activities on offer is fantastic and gives people from rural areas the opportunity to try a new sport or activity.”

The winners of the archery event were Methwold with Clenchwarton finishing as runners-up.

Next month sees footgolf take place at Tilney Sport on Friday, June 16.

This will be followed by tennis, at Alive Lynnsport, on Wednesday, July 19, wheelchair basketball, also at Alive Lynnsport, on Friday, September 8, and badminton and table tennis, at St Clements High School on Friday, October 13.

For more information on the Rural Community Games format, visit: www.aliveleisure.co.uk/alive-sports-development