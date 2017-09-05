West Norfolk pharmacy teams’ hope for best ever flu jab season

As pharmacies in West Norfolk are starting to offer free NHS flu jabs for the winter season, teams are hoping it will be a record-breaking year.

In the 2016-2017 season, nearly one million people chose to have their flu jab administered in a community pharmacy in England, and this year pharmacies in our area want to help the sector to make it past the one million mark.

Richard Plagmann, of Rainbow Pharmacy in Lynn, said: “As a community pharmacist, I am really excited about the start of this year’s Flu Vaccination Service.

“I have been offering vaccinations and other public health services for several years and my patients have been extremely positive.”

Mr Plagmann added: “Last year we vaccinated 483 patients, and I’m really hoping to beat that this year. There is so much that community pharmacists and their teams can do to help people with their medicines and their health.”

As part of the NHS Flu Vaccination Service, all adults aged 65 and over, and those aged 18 and over in clinical risk groups, can receive a free NHS flu jab at pharmacies across Norfolk, often without the need for an appointment.

People in at-risk groups include pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions including asthma, heart disease and diabetes.

Pharmacists will be administering the same flu jab as those offered by GPS, and patients’ GP practices will be notified that they have been vaccinated.

Community pharmacists in 8,451 pharmacies across England provided 950,765 flu jabs to patients under the vaccination service in the last flu jab season.

On average, 113 vaccinations were carried out by each participating pharmacy.

Lauren Seamons of Norfolk Local Pharmaceutical Committee said: “Community pharmacists are looking forward to providing the service and we are keen to work with colleagues in general practice to help ensure that as many eligible people as possible are vaccinated this year.”