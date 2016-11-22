West Norfolk pupils get spotty for Children In Need appeal

Spots, cakes and manicures were all part of fundraising efforts across the borough on Friday as students did their bit for Children In Need.
Pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham, Eastgate Academy in Lynn and Southery Academy all hosted ‘Spotacular’ events and dressed in their spottiest outfits to raise money for the cause.
Nelson Academy’s ‘Spectacular Spotacular’ also saw youngsters wear their most creative specs for a small donation, and they raised more than £530.
Eastgate Academy offered their thanks to PE coordinator Mr Callaby who made a showstopper cake for their raffle. The day raised almost £330 for the charity appeal.
A fancy dress day was held at Downham Sixth Form, where a number of other fundraising events were held throughout the week, including a sponsored football match, a quiz, and a bake sale, during which £350 was made.
The College of West Anglia’s beauty department offered manicures with 50 per cent of funds going to Children in Need, and a bake sale was hosted by other departments.
Pupils at King Edward VII Academy in Lynn also enjoyed a non-uniform day, as did those at Greyfriars School in Lynn who ran stalls selling a variety of items in aid of Children In Need.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.