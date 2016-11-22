West Norfolk pupils get spotty for Children In Need appeal

Spots, cakes and manicures were all part of fundraising efforts across the borough on Friday as students did their bit for Children In Need.

Pupils at Nelson Academy in Downham, Eastgate Academy in Lynn and Southery Academy all hosted ‘Spotacular’ events and dressed in their spottiest outfits to raise money for the cause.

Children In Need - Downham Market Academy Sixth Form students in fancy dress. ANL-161120-211727009

Nelson Academy’s ‘Spectacular Spotacular’ also saw youngsters wear their most creative specs for a small donation, and they raised more than £530.

Eastgate Academy offered their thanks to PE coordinator Mr Callaby who made a showstopper cake for their raffle. The day raised almost £330 for the charity appeal.

A fancy dress day was held at Downham Sixth Form, where a number of other fundraising events were held throughout the week, including a sponsored football match, a quiz, and a bake sale, during which £350 was made.

The College of West Anglia’s beauty department offered manicures with 50 per cent of funds going to Children in Need, and a bake sale was hosted by other departments.

Non-uniform day and stalls IAO Children In Need at Greyfriars Primary School, King's Lynn Some of the pupils running the stalls selling many different items, all for Children in Need. ANL-161118-154455009

Pupils at King Edward VII Academy in Lynn also enjoyed a non-uniform day, as did those at Greyfriars School in Lynn who ran stalls selling a variety of items in aid of Children In Need.

Beauty students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) raising money for Children In Need. Photo: CWA. ANL-161121-113933001

Nelson Academy in fancy dress for Children In Need. Photo: CWA. ANL-161121-113524001

Students at King Edward VII Academy (KES) in King's Lynn celebrating Children In Need. Picture: CWA. ANL-161121-110512001