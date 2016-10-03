West Norfolk rallies for coffee morning

Coffee and cake are well known for their restorative qualities, and on Friday they were brought out in abundance as shops and businesses continued the fight against cancer.

Organisations across West Norfolk took part in Macmillan Cancer Suport’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event, bringing in cakes and coffee to raise funds for the charity.

Christine Griffiths (right) held a Macmillan Coffee Morning at her home in Harpley, with her is Nina Copeman. ANL-160930-152109009

Breast cancer survivor Nicky Proctor held a day-long fundraiser at the William Burt Social Club.

A host of activities included live music from Battle of the Bands runners-up Sacred Nation and On the Rebound, followed by an auction.

There were a steady flow of people throughout the day and in total a fantasic £5,545.76 was raised for the charity.

Volunteers at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital raised nearly £1,000.

Macmillian Coffee Morning at Wimbotsham Village Hall KL ANL-160930-215415009

The dedicated team have raised £958.96 by selling raffle tickets along with tea and cake in The Hub on Friday.

Vicky Mitchell, who is the Hospital’s Macmillan Information and support manager, said: “This is an incredible amount of money and exceeded our expectations.

“We were determined to beat last year’s target which was £578 and we have done that.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers who helped along with the businesses who gave raffle prizes. It was a fantastic effort.”

Tea and coffee had been donated by The Hub while cakes had been made by staff members.

Kings Lynn Academy’s ever-expanding morning raising £1106 for the good cause.

The event was organised by Mrs Thomas and the catering students at KLA.

It saw hundreds of cups of coffee and cake sold to a constant flow of staff, students and visitors.

The raffle included some great prizes including a meal for two at the Bank House.

Organiser Mandy Thomas said: “Our students, staff and community have always supported this event in a big way.

“It is an honour for our students to be able to help raise money that will provide practical support for better cancer care.”

Eastgate Academy raised more than £150 from their event, where PE teacher Mr Callaby made his very own showstopper coffee cup cake for the raffle.

The event was organised by Carole Walker and Karen Mason who are part of the Friends of Eastgate Academy.

Mrs Mason said: “This is our fourth coffee morning and it’s been really busy, yet again, which is brilliant.”