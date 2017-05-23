West Norfolk reacts to the Manchester Arena attack

People in West Norfolk have this morning reacted to the attack at Manchester Arena last night (Monday, May 22).

It has been reported that 22 people have died and around 60 are injured after the explosion which happened following an Ariana Grande concert.

Officers took to the Norfolk Police Twitter account this morning to offer advice regarding missing people in Manchester and said: “Stand together, hug your children a bit tighter this morning and pray for those families in #Manchester. #manchestermissing #WeStandTogether.”

A post on the King’s Lynn Police Twitter account said: “Thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Nationally, political parties have suspended general election campaigning “until further notice”.

South West Norfolk Conservatives Assocation (SWNCA) issued a statement via Twitter which said: “In light of the attack in Manchester all campaigning in the general election has been suspended, our thoughts are with those affected.”

Police say 22 people died

A spokesman for the South West Norfolk Labour candidate Peter Smith said he had “instructed his campaign staff and all his suppporters to suspend electioneering until further notice as an act of respect to the many people killed and injured in Manchester last night”.

“Peter and everyone in South Norfolk Labour Party offer their condolences to the families of those caught up in this horrific explosion.”

A West Norfolk Council spokeswoman confirmed flags are flying at half mast today as a mark of respect following the incident.