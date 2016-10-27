West Norfolk remembers the Korean War

The commemoration in Lynn’s Tower Gardens marked the 71st anniversary of the UN Charter coming into force.
The 1950-1953 Korean War was the only conflict in which the UN took part and since then they have only participated in peace keeping activities around the world.
Pictured above at the annual United Nations Day wreath laying ceremony at Tower Gardens is Lynn and District Royal British Legion branch chairman David Norman.
