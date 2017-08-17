West Norfolk Rugby Club brave the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

Members of West Norfolk Rugby Club braved the shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Saturday, raising more than £400 for the worthy cause.

Mother-son duo, Charlotte Wales, 41, and Loki Wales, 11, agreed to shave their heads to support those going through chemotherapy.

Charlotte and Loki had planned to shave their heads to a grade two, but Charlotte agreed to go even shorter, to a grade one, after she was offered £50 to do so.

She added: “Somebody said they would donated another £50 if I were to shave my head to a grade one. We had planned to do a grade two and Loki still had his shaved on a grade two.”

Macmillan Cancer Support aims to reach and improve the lives of those living with cancer and to inspire million of others to do the same.

With around 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK day, and as more people live longer with their cancer, this number is set to grow to 4 million by 2030.

“I wasn’t nervous about shaving my head until about 20 minutes before it was set to be done,” said Charlotte.

“We were waiting for Claudia, who was the person who shaved our heads, to arrive and as I was waiting I started to get more and more nervous.

“Loki said he wasn’t nervous about having his head shaved.

“I am still getting used to my new shaved head.

“I still get a shock when I look in the mirror and I see that there is no hair there.”

West Norfolk Rugby Club has raised around £2,000 this year from taking on various challenges and by hosting a number of events.

She said: “This was the first year that the rugby club made a real effort to raise money for charity and for Macmillan.

“We have raised £2,000 this year by working with the Purfleet Trust and with our food banks, as well as with this head shaving.

“I am really pleased with how much money we have managed to raise and what we have been doing to raise it.

Pictured above, Charlotte Wales and Loki Wales having their heads shaved by Claudia Langley. MLNF17AF08181