West Norfolk Rugby Club’s big weekend

West Norfolk Rugby Club is holding a beer festival and women’s rugby 10’s tournament over this weekend.

Under the banner “Beer Food Rugby Music” the event is being held at Gate House Lane in North Wootton.

There will be local beers and ciders from Greene King, Norfolk Brewhouse and the Fox Brewery, a gin bar and a Pimm’s Counter.

The bar will also be open in the clubhouse and food will be served all day, with breakfasts available.

You can watch women’s rugby all day and take part in karaoke tonight and enjoy live music tomorrow.

The event will be on tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. There is camping tonight and tomorrow night, with use of showers.