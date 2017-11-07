West Norfolk Rugby Club scrums down for role in new TV advert

They’re normally used to a different kind of scrum, but a group of rugby players have been called on to fulfil an alternative fixture at their North Wootton headquarters.

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s Gatehouse Lane ground became a film set on Saturday as players and officials took starring roles in a new TV advert for one of its sponsors.

It was an unusual start to the day for the club, particularly for members of the first team who went on camera before heading to their match at Southwold.

But club chairman Steve Smith, who was also among those facing the cameras, is hoping it will raise the club’s profile, as well as providing important revenue.

The club was among many community groups who were represented at the Fawkes in the Walks event on Friday night and is also planning a new leaflet drive in a bid to generate fresh interest.

He said: “It’s about £100,000 a year to keep the club going. This sponsorship is helping and we’ve got lots of

“We’re not a cash rish club but we’re asset rich. We’ve got great grounds and a great clubhouse.”

Fifteen men, enough for a full rugby union side and thought to weigh more than a metric tonne between them, were filmed on the Kaymed Mighty Bed for the advert, which is expected to be seen for the first time next month.

The Dublin-based firm has just linked up with the club as a new shirt and training kit sponsor.

But it still has plenty of local connections as its UK marketing manager, Jeremy Navrady, lives in Downham and his son, Edward, plays for the club.

Jeremy said: “We know the Kaymed Mighty Bed is beautiful, comfortable and built to last so working with a local rugby team is the obvious thing to demonstrate this.

“Sponsoring the team at West Norfolk Rugby Football Club is a great way of supporting a local successful sports team in a meaningful way.”

The completed advert is due to be launched on Boxing Day and run until next spring.