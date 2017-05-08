West Norfolk Rugby Club supports Macmillan

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s regular luncheons before home games, during which a game of heads and tails is played, has seen all of the proceeds go to charity.

This year Macmillan Cancer Support is the main charity, and the winners of the last two games of heads and tails, William Kirkham and Gareth Watts, very generously donated their winnings to Macmillan.

Together, with a donation from the club, it resulted in Macmillan Cancer Support receiving £320.

The ladies section of the club, under the leadership of the charity co-ordinator Charlotte Wales, also held a Macmillan quiz night which raised a massive £1,305.

Howard Moore, from the Lynn branch, said that both he and Macmillan were extremely grateful for the tremendous support from West Norfolk Rugby Club.

Pictured above, from left, are: Howard Moore, Bob Cranna, president of West Norfolk Rugby Club, and Charlotte Wales. Picture: SUBMITTED