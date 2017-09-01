West Norfolk’s Jamie completes cycling task for sibling

An 11-year-old boy from West Norfolk has completed an impressive 112-mile bike ride to say thank you to the charity which supported his younger sibling.

Jamie Lefever, along with his dad Paul, cycled the distance from West Lynn to the National Autistic Society (NAS) headquarters in London over two days last week.

Jamie has so far raised £900, almost doubling his £500 target, to be donated to the charity.

He decided to raise money for the charity after they provided his family with support and set up activities such as music group, soft play and indoor climbing.

Before he set off for the challenge, Jamie said: “I can’t wait to cycle from Norfolk to the NAS’s office in London.

“I took up this challenge to say thank you to the wonderful volunteers at the branch for helping my family. “I also want to say thank you to Fatbirds Bikes Hunstanton for giving me the biking equipment.”

Mark Lever, chief executive of the NAS, said: “It’s fantastic that Jamie is taking on this heroic challenge raising money for our charity.

“We’re so grateful for his gesture and are proud of his efforts in helping to raise awareness of autism.

“His donation will allow the charity to provide more support to autistic children and adults and their families. “Autism is a lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.”

You can still donate by going to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jl-wnnas.

Pictured are Paul and Jamie Lefever, centre, with the sending off party in West Lynn.

Photo: SUBMITTED.