West Norfolk school achievements celebrated at awards evening in King’s Lynn

Hundreds of young secondary school students were recognised for their efforts during an award ceremony last week.

More than 200 year seven and eight students from the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust’s academies – King’s Lynn Academy, King Edward VII Academy and Downham Market Academy – were invited to receive certificates for their hard work over the last academic year on Tuesday.

Certificates were awarded to those who had completed the Diploma Champion scheme, designed to bring out the best in young people striving to reach their full potential whilst in education.

Those in receipt of certificates were joined at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn by borough mayor Carol Bower as well as members of the governing body.

Duncan Ramsey, chief executive of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, congratulated the students on their achievements.

Dr Ramsey said: “I am particularly impressed with your achievements because this award is given out with regard to effort and attainment over a whole year.

“It’s one thing to do well on an exam day but it takes resilience and determination to work at such a high level for a whole year.”

Dr Ramsey thanked all the staff and governors of the academies for their hard work during the year.

One student from each of the two year groups at each of the academies was awarded the title of Diploma Champion 2017.

This award – which the pupils did not know about beforehand – was presented to them by Mrs Bower.