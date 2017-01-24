West Norfolk school crossing patrols saved by county committee

Communities across West Norfolk are celebrating tonight after plans to remove school lollipop patrols were dropped.

Nine schools around the borough were included in a list of around 40 sites across Norfolk which were deemed not to meet the safety criteria for a manned patrol.

But members of the county council’s children’s services committee voted to scrap the plans at a meeting in Norwich this morning.

Instead, officials will need to find an extra £150,000 to fund the patrols during the forthcoming financial year.

One of the communities that would have been particularly badly affected by the plans is Heacham, from where dozens of protestors, including many school children, travelled to County Hall to voice their opposition to any cuts.

Parish council chairman Michael Williamson, who was among the party, said: “We’re very pleased with the result. It’s a success for common sense.”