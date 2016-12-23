West Norfolk school to see improved support in new year

Plans have been revealed to improve one West Norfolk school after it was announced that it would be kept open last month.

Officials from the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) which runs Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy have said the school, along with Hilgay Riverside Academy, will see increased adviser support.

In a letter to stakeholders, DEMAT CEO Andrew Read said: “Advisers and leaders will ensure that their priorities will always include thinking of the academy schools through the eyes of parents, carers and the local community, and to take appropriate action to ensure high levels of visibility and communication are maintained.”

The employment of a part-time community liaison officer is also on the cards for the new year in an effort to “further strengthen links between DEMAT and the local community as a whole”.

The officer’s responsibilities also include helping DEMAT further support the local governing body, including recruiting new members for it.

A stakeholder meeting following the public consultation on Ten Mile Bank’s future is scheduled for Thursday, January 26 from 6.30pm at the academy.