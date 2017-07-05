West Norfolk schools go green with bus firm

Two West Norfolk schools are feeling blooming marvellous after receiving free trees from bus company bosses.

Stagecoach East managers gave 50 six-foot ornamental rowans, cherries and acres to schools and organisations across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire during its Green Week.

The list of recipients including the Dersingham Primary School and the Holly Meadows School in Pott Row, who each received five trees after writing to the firm

Holly Meadows deputy head Amy Harvey said: “We have invested in Forest School training for one member of staff and believe the outside environment is a key part of our children’s education.

“Having new trees would be a great symbol to the reinvestment in this important part of our curriculum.”

In their application, Rebecca Sheppard, of Dersingham Primary, wrote:”We have been encouraging the children to learn about the environment and especially our woodlands with our forest school lessons.

“They love being outside and the trees would be well cared for.”

Stagecoach East managing director Andy Campbell, who helped to plant the trees, said: “The environment is an important consideration for us and Green Week was the perfect opportunity to remind people about the benefits of using the bus instead of driving everywhere by car.

He added:”It’s been back-breaking work planting all these trees- but it’s also been a great opportunity to meet some of our young passengers”