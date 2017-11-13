West Norfolk schools pause to honour the Fallen

Hundreds of West Norfolk schoolchildren have paused to honour the Fallen during special services held ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Services have been taking place at schools across the borough, with one pupil at the Anthony Curton school in Walpole St Peter wearing his great-grandfather’s service medal as a mark of respect.

That was part of a simultaneous service held with its partner school in Tilney All Saints.

Headteacher Anne Senior said: “It is extremely important that our young children understand the impact that war has on the lives of everyone – not only the soldiers who see action.

“We are so proud at the genuine empathy our children displayed, and the respect they demonstrated at the services.”

Elsewhere, youngsters at the Howard Junior School in Gaywood created a giant poppy, a video of which was shared on YouTube, ahead of its assembly.

And services were also held at the Springwood High School in Lynn and the Marshland High School in West Walton on Friday.

The Springwood event was the climax of a week of sessions on the First World War and the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele.

See Friday’s Lynn News for more pictures of the area’s Remembrance events.