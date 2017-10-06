West Norfolk schools to teach students about the dangers of criminal exploitation and drug dealing

A play teaching young people about the dangers of criminal exploitation and drug dealing is being rolled out in high schools from next week.

Norfolk Constabulary’s Safer Schools Partnership have commissioned the new production ‘County Lines’ to prevent young people from being influenced by the lifestyle drug dealers can offer and educate them about the dangers of criminal exploitation.

The performances will support Norfolk Police’s ongoing Operation Gravity campaign which was launched in December 2016 to target the transportation of Class A drugs in the county and the violent crime associated with it.

Inspector Bex Brown said: “Whilst Operation Gravity is committed to identifying those involved in drug related crime, officers have been working with partner agencies to support those vulnerable members of the community who are, or could be, exploited by criminal groups.

“Education is a key part in ensuring young people spot the signs of this kind of criminal behaviour and prevent them becoming involved.”

The production, which will target the year eight age group, explores many issues such as drug dealing, child sexual exploitation and grooming.