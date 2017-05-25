West Norfolk stroke victims put best forward at Sandringham walk

Stroke survivors and Sandringham residents put their best foot forward when taking part in the Stroke Association’s annual fundraiser on Saturday.

More than 120 people took part in the Step out for Stroke walk which raised almost £1,600 for the Stroke Association.

Step Out for Stroke walk at Sandringham

Louise Everett, fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “The local community really helped us to make this an event to remember and we’re delighted with the turnout and amount raised.

“We’re very grateful to everyone for their support.

“Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part and some truly inspirational people took their first steps since their stroke.

“Everyone who took part has helped to raise vital funds for people affected by stroke.”

On Friday, Lynn Town Hall shone brightly in purple for the Association’s national awareness month: Make May Purple.

During the month of May, the charity is raising awareness of the impact of stroke, and sharing information and advice on how to help prevent the condition across the country.

Staff and volunteers from the Stroke Association posed in front of the historic venue as it lit up in purple to celebrate the month.

Diane West, stroke prevention co-ordinator at the Stroke Association, said: “It was fantastic to see King’s Lynn Town Hall turn purple to raise awareness of Make May Purple.

“We hope it will help put the spotlight on strokes.

“This year we’re calling the local community to get involved in Make May Purple.

“Whether you chose to hold a bake sale, take part in an event or get sponsored to dye your hair, there are so many easy ways to show your support.

“It’s all about having fun, getting people talking about Make May Purple, and raising vital funds so that we can be there for more people affected by stroke.”

Across the UK, more than a million people are rebuilding their lives after stroke.

By supporting Make May Purple you are can help us to make sure stroke gets the attention it deserves and to raise vital funds for innovative research into stroke care and treatment.

To get involved with Make May Purple and help to change the story for stroke survivors, visit: www.stroke.org.uk/change

To find out more about Step Out for Stroke, visit: www.stroke.org.uk/stepout