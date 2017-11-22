West Norfolk students hailed among Britain’s best

Students from West Norfolk scooped gold in national industry skills and careers finals at the weekend.

Teams from the College of West Anglia (CWA) won two gold medals, a silver and a highly commended rating at the WorldSkills UK finals in Birmingham.

CWA principal David Pomfret said: “There are many fantastic achievements across the college throughout the year, and I am delighted with the massive success of the students at the WorldSkills UK Finals.

“I would like to thank all those who encouraged and supported our students to engage in the competition, and I hope that this success inspires us all to believe that we can achieve our ambitions.”

The scheme brings together apprentices, students and young people from across the country to vie to be the best in more than 50 skills areas.

The CWA had eight finalists competing in three different fields: Digital Video Production, Health & Social Care and Carpentry.

Kate Bowyer, Thomas Coupland, Chelsea Everitt, Jon Gregory-Wood and Alex Williams, took gold in the Digital Video Production competition. Harriett McDonald and Molly Pickels took gold and silver, respectively, in Health and Social Care. Jack Goodrum was highly commended in Carpentry.

Harriet, Molly and Jack were also selected for Squad UK and will now participate in a training and development programme before the British team for the international WorldSkills competition, to be held in Russia in 2019, is selected.

Hayley Rudd, CWA work placement co-ordinator for creative arts, said: “I am extremely proud of all eight CWA students. They conducted themselves professionally throughout the competition.

“This is a huge achievement for the Media and Health and Social Care departments to have been recognised as the best in the UK. I wish Harriet, Molly and Jack the best of luck as part of Squad UK.”

Scott Jarvis, manager of the college’s SpringboardTV station, added: “I am really pleased for the students. It was clear how much this meant to them by how hard they worked at the finals and how pleased they were when they won gold.

“The judges commented upon their professionalism and organisation and it is a pleasure to work with some of the best students in the UK.”

Dr Neil Bentley, chief executive of WorldSkills UK said: “The competition was fierce and the standards very high – all the finalists have done brilliantly well just to get this far.

“All their hard work and dedication has been rewarded and we at WorldSkills UK salute you.”