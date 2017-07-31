West Norfolk students honoured at special ceremony

A host of West Norfolk youngsters were honoured at the Duke of Edinburgh award presentation evening held at Springwood High School on Thursday night.

Students from Springwood, Smithdon, St Clement’s and Marshland were all recognised in an evening hosted by the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

Olympian Phil Brown, who represented Great Britain in the 400 metres in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, presented pupils with their awards at a glittering ceremony.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award in the UK is a youth charity that offers the world’s leading achievement award for young people.

Mr Brown is pictured with some of the successful award students at Springwood High School.

