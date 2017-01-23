West Norfolk students meet The Queen

Sunday was a proud day for two West Norfolk students following a busy few days of engagements for The Queen.

Nathan Taylor, 11, and Sean Lott, 18, were both presented with special awards by the monarch.

The Queen at Sandringham for the morning service

Sean received the King Edward VII Academy gold medal award for the academic year of 2016, while Nathan Taylor, from Sandringham and West Newton Primary School, was the winner of the Queen’s Bible Prize, awarded for religious studies.

The prize-giving is part of a long-standing tradition.

Sean studied maths, chemistry, biology and physics, gaining three A*s and an A grade.

He is now studying medicine at University College London (UCL), with an ambition to become a GP.

The Queen's bible presentation to Nathan Taylor 11 from Sandringham and West Newton primary school

Along with his mother Sandra Lott, father Alan Lott, and executive principal of King Edward VII Academy Craig Morrison, Sean attended Sandringham House after the church service on Sunday.

Sean said: “It was definitely an honour to meet the Queen. Before I went in, I said to myself, ‘The Queen is on the other side of that door’, which I thought was going to be quite daunting, but she was really nice.

“I’ve now got six years of hard work ahead of me studying medicine at UCL, but it’ll be worth it as I’ve always wanted to do this, just as the hard work before was worth it to get me here.”

Nathan, who was accompanied by his parents Louise and William Taylor and Jane Gardener from the school, was presented with a signed bible for his school project, The Beginning of Christmas.

His mum Louise said: “Nathan was very excited but come Sunday morning he was very nervous too.

“He was honoured to win the prize and took it all in his stride.

“He did work really hard and as parents we are both extremely proud of him.”

On Thursday, the Queen visited the Sandringham and West Newton branch of the Women’s Institute, where historian Lucy Worsley was the guest speaker.