West Norfolk students support King’s Lynn hospital

Student hairdressers from the College of West Anglia hosted a day of gents’ haircuts to raise money for the Excel appeal at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The students got their hands on the hair of the college’s principal David Pomfret along with KLFM presenters Ben Norris and Simon Rowe and members of the public.

Elaine Bailey, teaching support officer for Creative Arts, said: “The day went very smoothly with £80 being raised. We do a lot of fundraising as a department, whether it is in the hair and beauty salons or the on-site restaurant, Novus Restaurant. We wanted to support something more local so the hospital and Excel appeal were an obvious choice. We are very happy to be able to donate to a great local cause.” Pictured are David Pomfret, College of West Anglia principal and Reilly Mcdonald. Picture: SUBMITTED