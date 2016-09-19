West Norfolk students to hear violence warning

An educational anti-violence programme has been re-launched in schools across West Norfolk for a second year.

Presentations are to be delivered to year nine students in 50 schools across the county from this week as part of the One Punch Can Kill project, which is supported by Norfolk Police.

The campaign was set up by Ann Bartlett, in memory of her son Kyle, who died following a pub fight.

She said: “I am so pleased to be able to return to Norfolk to share this powerful and important message to young people.

“I didn’t realise how impactive the presentations would be and whilst they are emotionally draining, they are worthwhile and I feel like I am really making a difference.”

Insp Bex Brown, of Norfolk Police’s Safer Schools team, added: “I am thrilled that this presentation has been positively taken up by the schools in Norfolk for a second year.

“This is a great opportunity to educate young people about the dangers of getting into fights.

“We want young people to respect one another and if a problem does arise, for them to feel confident to take a deep breath and walk away.”