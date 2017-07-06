West Norfolk theatre group receives £11k backing of former Mayor’s fundraising committee

A West Norfolk arts group is looking forward to an even brighter future, thanks to strong civic support.

Almost £11,000 was raised for the Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company by the charity committee set up by former borough mayor David Whitby during his year in office.

And, as the money was handed over this week, officials said they hoped the donation would help to unlock even greater levels of support for their work.

Les Miles, the company’s founder and artistic director, pictured fourth from right, said the donation of £10,915.62 would enable them to invest in new equipment for their shows and allow them to stage more performances.

The group, which has more than 80 members, currently performs two major shows each year and encourages youngsters to join regardless of their background or ability.

Les said: “A lot of people are not sure about inclusion. They seem to look at the negative side of disability.

“In our group, we can’t help but look at the positives.”

Mr Whitby, who was succeeded as borough mayor by Carol Bower in May, thanked both his committee members and supporters for their help to raise such a large amount.

Together with his wife, Linda, he presented the cheque to the group in the Mayor’s Parlour at Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

Also pictured are, from left, Sue Winn, musical director Tim Rock, KLFM presenter Simon Rowe, who is a patron of the group, and Jason Winn.