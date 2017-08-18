West Norfolk therapy charity seeks volunteers

The West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association, at South Runcton’s Magpie Centre, is seeking volunteers with DIY skills, book-keeping or accountancy experience.

The team is also in need of leaders to provide “hand-on help in lessons” to assist riders to develop their communication skills and maintain their balance on the horses or ponies.

Leader, Caroline Dudley said: “The centre still needs volunteers to help with a wide range of activities.

“The most pressing need is for volunteers with DIY skills to lend a hand during weekdays or weekends, with maintenance tasks around the centre.

“This is an ideal opportunity for retired people or students working towards the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”

The West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association has been in operation for more than 30-years, offering riding and carriage driving lessons to people of all ages and abilities.

With the support of around 50 volunteers, the team is able to provide more than 130 riding and carriage driving lessons per week.

Volunteers can offer their services in a range of tasks including, assisting riders in lessons, providing field maintenance, fundraising and caring for the centre’s horses and ponies.

Ms Dudley added: “Hand-on help in lessons, day or evening, is also required.

“Each rider needs a leader for their pony plus one or even two ‘sidewalkers’, to help them maintain balance, and develop communication skills. These volunteers are always welcome, but don’t worry, full training is provided.

“Whatever your role or field of expertise you can be sure of joining a happy, friendly team while knowing that you are helping a worthwhile cause.”

The centre is also hosting a Craft and Country Fair on Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Family tickets are £15, adults are £5, children aged 16 and under are £2.50 and seniors and disabled people pay £4.

For more information call the Magpie Centre on 01553 810202.