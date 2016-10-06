West Norfolk village community groups told to bid for funds

Community groups in Dersingham are being urged to apply for funding from a consumer after it reported handing out more than £100,000 to similar groups across the country.

Central England Co-operative has appealed to clubs, charities and schools throughout the area to apply for its Community Dividend Fund.

The company said: “Community wellbeing and development is a key focus for us. This can be no better represented than with the society’s Community Dividend Fund.”

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.

Chief executive Martin Cheatle said: “The dividend reflects a key principle of our society, in that we reward the loyalty of our customers by investing in local communities.”

For more information, go to https://communities.centralengland.coop