West Norfolk village open gardens boost church

Boughton village hosted an open gardens event in aid of All Saints’ Church on Sunday.

The event, which took place in 13 gardens across the village, raised a total of £1,770 for the building

Parochial church council treasurer Paul Coulten said: “This will be a great boost to our intention to replace the tired and unsuitable plastic guttering with cast iron, and to re-roof our boiler house.”

Rosemary and Ben Wilkinson are pictured above at the event.