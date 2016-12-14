West Norfolk villages to launch development idea consultations

Three more West Norfolk communities will be invited to have their say on development ideas for their areas when public consultations are launched next week.

A neighbourhood plan for the villages of North Runcton and West Winch has been submitted to West Norfolk Council.

The document was drawn up by a steering group led by representatives of the two parish councils, after borough development strategies outlined a vision for up to 1,600 new homes in the area.

It is now set to undergo an independent examination to determine whether it should be adopted and be taken into account when future development plans are proposed.

Meanwhile, community leaders in Terrington St John have applied to have their parish designated as a neighbourhood area, which is the first stage towards developing a neighbourhood plan.

Consultations on both proposals are due to begin on Monday and will last for eight weeks.

Comments can be made online at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay, by emailing ldf@west-norfolk.gov.uk or writing to Planning Policy Team, Borough Council of West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EX.