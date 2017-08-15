West Norfolk villages to vote on neighbourhood plan proposals

Voters in three West Norfolk villages will go to the polls next month to have their say on neighbourhood plans for their areas.

Referendums have been arranged for Thursday, September 28, on the combined proposal for West Winch and North Runcton and a separate document for the parish of Walpole Cross Keys.

The polls come after the documents, which set out a local vision for future devleopment in the area were examined by a government planning inspector and approved by West Norfolk Council chiefs last month.

Voters have until Tuesday, September 12 to register to vote in the referendums, while postal vote applications should be in by 5pm on Wednesday, September 13.

Anyone who cannot vote in person can check whether they are eligible for postal or proxy votes by phoning the borough council’s electoral services department on 01553 616773.