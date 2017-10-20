West Norfolk woman hosts Alice in Wonderland themed tea party in memory of her late husband

A West Norfolk woman is supporting the British Heart Foundation by donating £1,500 raised from her Alice in Wonderland themed tea party to the worthy cause.

Kim Norcutt hosted the event, which took place at the Masonic Centre on Saturday, to mark her 60th birthday and in memory of her late husband John, who died suddenly when the couple were on holiday last year.

Ms Norcutt is delighted with the amount of money raised.

Pictured above, family and friends at Kim Norcutt’s Alice in Wonderland themed fundraiser. MLNF17MF010048