West Norfolk woman’s campaign to get parents on the move after school run

With the new school term looming, one West Norfolk woman is hoping to put the spring in parents and carers’ step on their return from the school run.

Jennifer Shah, founder of new, Lynn-based fitness company PlayFit, has started a new campaign called #schoolrunrun to encourage adults to exercise on their way back from taking the children to school.

Jennifer Shah, founder of PlayFit, with her two sons. She has started a campaign called #schoolrunrun to get parents and carers exercising. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Jennifer said although the school run can be a parent’s daily nightmare, PlayFit hopes to get groups of parents, grandparents, carers and others from the community who don’t have children at school to walk, jog, run or bike between 3 and 5km together every day after the school bell has gone.

She said: “It is important that people can see themselves being back at home and ready to get on with their day by 9.30am at the latest.

“Today’s society struggles with fitting everything into their day and noticing what is important.

“The pace of the morning can be slowed right down by simply walking your children to school, even if only part of the way.”

Jennifer, a personal trainer, also wants those taking part to tag images of their exploits with #schoolrunrun to inspire others to do the same.

As a mother of two boys, she is no stranger to the struggles of the morning routine.

She said: “My family still has the usual stress of getting out the front door but the walk calms us all. We talk, experience nature and enjoy each other’s company.

“The #schoolrunrun is about taking this further, to fit adults’ daily fitness routines into their lives, setting them up for the day without spending any money or visiting a gym.”

Jennifer said by providing a free daily time and space for those in the community to exercise together, #schoolrunrun hopes to tackle issues such as loneliness, social isolation, community spirit and improved mental health, alongside the obvious fitness issue.

“I would like people to interpret #schoolrunrun however they like, it isn’t a paid event, it isn’t timed,” she added.

“It is literally trying to get groups of people to exercise together. So if people would rather take part with their children after school pick-up they can or maybe instead of sitting in the car for half an hour in the best parking space browsing social media, they could try #schoolrunrun.”