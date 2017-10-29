West Norfolk woman shaves head to support cancer patients

A West Norfolk woman is donating 20 inches of hair to help provide real hair wigs to children across the UK.

Stacey Ely has donated some 20 inches of hair to The Princesses Trust and has raised almost £1,500 for the chemotherapy unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the process.

After wondering how she could raise money for the chemotherapy unit, Ms Ely realised she could benefit two worthy causes by shaving off her golden locks.

She said: “I have been wondering what I could do to raise funds for the chemotherapy unit at the QEH in King’s Lynn. I decided it’s time for a rather major haircut.

“It’s a decision I’ve made based on the fact it’s something I can choose to do rather than something that is forced upon me due to the side effects of life saving treatment against cancer.”

Visiting the QEH became a regular part of Ms Ely’s life when her mother was in the chemotherapy unit receiving treatment.

Ms Ely added: “I realised I could help both causes out at the same time if I did a sponsored head shave. So, I just though why not.

“My hair will be donated to The Little Princesses Trust who make wigs for children dealing with the after effects of cancer treatment.”

To support Ms Ely, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stacey-hair2daygone2mo.