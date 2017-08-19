West Norfolk woman to donate 2ft of her hair

A 26-year-old woman is donating 24in of hair to the Little Princess Trust after shaving her head for charity.

Emily Portass braved the shave on Thursday, raising £800 for Macmillan Cancer Support. The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Pictured above, Emily Portass taking part in Brave the Shave.

