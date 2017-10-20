West Norfolk women are being urged to attend mammogram appointments

Women in West Norfolk are being urged to attend mammogram appointments in order to detect breast cancers earlier and increase survival rates.

The West Norfolk breast cancer unit and the Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital is encouraging more women to attend their mammogram appointment and be breast aware today on Wear It Pink Day.

Some 12,000 women each year die as a result of breast cancer, but consultant oncoplastic breast cancer surgeon Amy Burger is hoping to encourage more women to attend their appointments.

She said: “In West Norfolk, we have just over 70 per cent of women attending their NHS Breast Screening appointments but I would like to encourage more people to take up the mammogram.

“The national target for mammogram uptake is 80 per cent and we don’t want our local population to miss out.”

The NHS Breast Screening programme invites women aged between 50 and 70 to have mammograms every three years to increase the chance of catching breast cancers at an early stage.

Ms Burger added: “I understand that for some women there may be an element of fear, which may put them off from attending their screening appointments, but I would like to reassure people that the majority of ladies who have a mammogram have a completely normal result.

“For those ladies who do have cancer found, evidence has shown that the earlier a potential tumour is detected the chances for a positive outcome will be excellent.”

Chairperson of the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group and local GP, Dr Paul Williams, said: “Attending screening appointments when invited is really important, as the quicker cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat it and the more likely the treatment is to be successful.”

For more information or to learn about breast awareness, visit www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Breastcancer/Pages/Breastcancersymptoms.aspx.